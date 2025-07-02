HSE boss acknowledges Donegal needs more investment

The Chief Executive of the HSE has told a Dail committee today that a business case for a North West surgical hub hasn’t been presented to the Health Minister because they want to address the wider need for services across the region rather than just one facility.

Bernard Gloster told Senator Manus Boyle that he believes Donegal does need more capacity, and there’s an ongoing conversation about how that can be addressed.

He acknowledged that Sligo has been identified as the preferred location of a surgical hub, but added there’s a lot more needed across the region, and the HSE wants to focus on delivering that…..