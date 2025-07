Uisce Eireann are carrying out works in a number of areas of Letterkenny today as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Hydrant installation works are taking place in Killyclug, with local supply disruptions possible between 9am and 11am, and again from 2pm until 4pm.

Disruptions are also possible in the vicinity of Port Road with night works scheduled to take place from 10pm until 1am.