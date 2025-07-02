Over 90% of young people know someone planning to emigrate due to a lack of housing affordability.

While almost the same number of 18-to-34-year-olds know someone still living at home because they can’t afford to buy their own.

An iReach survey for Peopl Insurance found those surveyed in Dublin were most likely to know someone who has left the country due to the housing crisis, with those in Munster the least likely.

Carol Tallon, CEO of Property District and author of the Irish Property Buyers Handbook, says the stats are really sad: