Over 90% of young people know someone planning to emigrate

Over 90% of young people know someone planning to emigrate due to a lack of housing affordability.

While almost the same number of 18-to-34-year-olds know someone still living at home because they can’t afford to buy their own.

An iReach survey for Peopl Insurance found those surveyed in Dublin were most likely to know someone who has left the country due to the housing crisis, with those in Munster the least likely.

Carol Tallon, CEO of Property District and author of the Irish Property Buyers Handbook, says the stats are really sad:

Top Stories

Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News, Top Stories

Malin Head hits new max temperature for June since 1957!

2 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 July 2025
Obit Template (82)
News, Top Stories

Sadness at passing of Brother Kevin Crowley aged 90

2 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 251 – Charlie Boyle, CEO of Customer Service Excellence Ireland

2 July 2025
