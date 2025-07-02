Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 9,400 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies


Almost 500,000 people are being served by “at risk” public drinking water supplies, 9,410 of whom live in Donegal.

That’s down from 561,000 in 2023, while the number of long-term boil water notices dropped by a third in the same period.

The Glenties-Ardara, Lettermacaward and Milford water supplies remained on the remedial action list at the end of last year.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that the process to remove lead from supply networks is still far too slow.

EPA Programme Manager Noel Byrne says fixing these issues now will mean fewer problems in the future:

Read the full report HERE.

