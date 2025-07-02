Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Reservoir problem may affect water supplies in Inishowen until noon tomorrow

Uisce Eireann say a reservoir interruption in Inishowen may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Muff, Quigley’s Point, Iskaheen, Moville, Greencastle and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until midday tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FB_IMG_1751482195121
News, Top Stories

Inishowen road to remain closed overnight following serious RTC

2 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir problem may affect water supplies in Inishowen until noon tomorrow

2 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 2nd

2 July 2025
flooding
News

Flood relief work to start in Castlederg

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

FB_IMG_1751482195121
News, Top Stories

Inishowen road to remain closed overnight following serious RTC

2 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Reservoir problem may affect water supplies in Inishowen until noon tomorrow

2 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 2nd

2 July 2025
flooding
News

Flood relief work to start in Castlederg

2 July 2025
Mobile rig 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal Homeowners and Trades Can Access Free Retrofit Training This July

2 July 2025
gloster 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE boss acknowledges Donegal needs more investment

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube