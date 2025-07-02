Reservoir problem may affect water supplies in Inishowen until noon tomorrow

Uisce Eireann say a reservoir interruption in Inishowen may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Muff, Quigley’s Point, Iskaheen, Moville, Greencastle and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until midday tomorrow.
Uisce Eireann say a reservoir interruption in Inishowen may cause low pressure and supply disruptions to Muff, Quigley’s Point, Iskaheen, Moville, Greencastle and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until midday tomorrow.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland