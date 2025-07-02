Surgical hub deal remains unclarified

The location of the surgical hub for the northwest has been discussed before the Dáil.

In a meeting yesterday between a delegation of doctors from Donegal and the Health Minister, Minister Jenifer Carroll MacNeill reiterated that no final decision has been made and that it will be data-driven and not influenced by coalition politics.

It follows comments made by South Donegal and Sligo Minister of State Marian Harkin that Sligo would be the preferred location as per a deal made at the time of government formation negotiations.

Sinn Fein Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn questioned the claims made on Highland Radio in the chamber this morning.

Deputy Doherty said there needs to be clarity:

Responding, Minister of State for the Department of Education and Youth, Michael Moynihan, was unable to clarify if this was the case:

Speaking to Michaela Clarke on the Nine ’til Noon Show afterwards, Deputy MacLochlainn says it’s time for the Taoiseach to step in: