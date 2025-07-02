Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ward welcomes recommendation that right to pre-school education be enshrined in law

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward says the legal rights of children to an education must be strengthened.

He was speaking during a Dail debate on a report which has just been published following a review of last year’s Education for People with Special Needs Act.

It makes a number of recommendations, including one that the right of children to pre-school education is enshrined in law.

Deputy Ward welcomed that, and said there must never be a repeat of scenes earlier this year when parents from Donegal spent a night outside Leinster House as part of their campaign for places at Little Angels School in Letterkenny…………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-07-01 173913
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward welcomes recommendation that right to pre-school education be enshrined in law

2 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Leak reduction works taking place in Letterkenny

2 July 2025
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

DCSDC approves new capital programme

2 July 2025
Liz Kimmins
News, Top Stories

Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

1 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-07-01 173913
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward welcomes recommendation that right to pre-school education be enshrined in law

2 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Leak reduction works taking place in Letterkenny

2 July 2025
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

DCSDC approves new capital programme

2 July 2025
Liz Kimmins
News, Top Stories

Kimmins seeks clearance from the Executive to appeal last week’s A5 judgement

1 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 1st

1 July 2025
Verona Murphy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pat the Cope Gallagher clashes with Ceann Comhairle over surgical hub question

1 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube