Ward welcomes recommendation that right to pre-school education be enshrined in law

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward says the legal rights of children to an education must be strengthened.

He was speaking during a Dail debate on a report which has just been published following a review of last year’s Education for People with Special Needs Act.

It makes a number of recommendations, including one that the right of children to pre-school education is enshrined in law.

Deputy Ward welcomed that, and said there must never be a repeat of scenes earlier this year when parents from Donegal spent a night outside Leinster House as part of their campaign for places at Little Angels School in Letterkenny…………