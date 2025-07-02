Wild Atlantic Way world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip

The Wild Atlantic Way has been voted the world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip.

A study by used car retailer Cinch looked at the 40 most iconic driving routes across six continents, then whittled it down to the top five, which have accumulated the highest number of photos posted on Instagram.

The Wild Atlantic Way, spanning from Donegal to Cork, has 1.9 million mentions on the social media platform, mostly containing images of the breathtaking coastline.

It also has a 4.8 star Trip Advisor rating, and is beaten to the top spot by Route 66 in the US.