Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Wild Atlantic Way world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip

The Wild Atlantic Way has been voted the world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip.

A study by used car retailer Cinch looked at the 40 most iconic driving routes across six continents, then whittled it down to the top five, which have accumulated the highest number of photos posted on Instagram.

The Wild Atlantic Way, spanning from Donegal to Cork, has 1.9 million mentions on the social media platform, mostly containing images of the breathtaking coastline.

It also has a 4.8 star Trip Advisor rating, and is beaten to the top spot by Route 66 in the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal to Benefit as New €500K Wild Atlantic Way Campaign Lau
News

Wild Atlantic Way world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip

2 July 2025
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surgical hub deal remains unclarified

2 July 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice for Letterkenny issued

2 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-02 081418
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 9,400 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies

2 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal to Benefit as New €500K Wild Atlantic Way Campaign Lau
News

Wild Atlantic Way world’s second most ‘Instagrammed’ road trip

2 July 2025
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surgical hub deal remains unclarified

2 July 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice for Letterkenny issued

2 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-02 081418
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 9,400 people in Donegal served by ‘at risk’ water supplies

2 July 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio

Defective Block Scheme needs to be a priority – Cllr McDermott

2 July 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister says surgical hub decision is not influenced by coalition politics

2 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube