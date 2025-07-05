Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
More EV charging points needed in North Inishowen – Farren

An Inishowen Councillor says there needs to be more investment in the Electric Vehicle charging network in North Inishowen.

Cllr Ali Farren, himself an EV owner, says with the large amount of electric cars already on the road, more and more decisions on holidays and short breaks are being made with the availability of charging points in mind.

Cllr Farren told a recent Inishowen Municipal District he fears the lack of charging points is putting the north of the peninsula at a distinct disadvantage……………..

