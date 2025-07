Rhys Irwin has taken a win in the Supersport Section in Round 4 of the British Superbike Championships at Knockhill this afternoon.

The Kilmacrennan rider won by over a second ahead of reigning champion Jack Kennedy to move within 7 points of the championship lead.

Irwin, who rides for Gearlink Bike Performance 15, 2nd in the overall Supersport Category behind Luke Stapletown of Macadam Tiumph Racing.