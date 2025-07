David Tennyson and Caoimhin Connolly have both progressed to the semi-finals of the National U19 Boxing Championships.

Connolly, who fights out of Twin Towns BC, was a 5-0 winner over Anthony Cash of Kildare in their 50kg Quarter-Final yesterday.

Derryveagh’s Tennyson was also a 5-0 winner over Yegor Anisimov of St. Mary’s in their 65kg bout.

The championships continue next weekend at the National Stadium in Dublin with schedules to be released in due course.