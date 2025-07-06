Fairytale ending as Martin hits winner for Tyrone in All-Ireland Minor Final

Tyrone are All-Ireland Minor Football Champions after a dramatic 1-16 to 1-15 win over Kerry in Newbridge this afternoon.

It took a late, late injury time winner from the boot of Diarmuid Martin to fire The Red Hand youngsters to glory after Peter Colton had levelled the scores moments earlier.

Remarkably, match-winner Martin was named in the team as a replacement for Joel Kerr, who was stopped from playing in today’s final by West Ham United due to contractual agreements.

Francis Mooney has the full-time report from Kildare…