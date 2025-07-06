Irwin moves top of British Supersport leaderboard

Rhys Irwin has moved to the top of the Supersport Category in the British Superbikes Championship after an incredible weekend’s racing at Knockhill.

After his win in the sprint race yesterday, the Kilmacrennan racer crossed the line in fourth in this afternoon’s race in Scotland.

The Supersport Category of this year’s championships is bursting with talent including the likes of Jack Kennedy, Luke Stapletown and Ben Currie.

Irwin now leads the championship by 6 points ahead of Currie in second, while Stapletown is in third.

There are seven events left between now and the season-end in October, with the next race at Brands Hatch on the weekend of the 25-27th of July.