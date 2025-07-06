Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Reminiscing with Ryan “Ricey” McMenamin: “I remember a young Michael Murphy waving goodbye when I got taken off!”

Ryan “Ricey” McMenamin

Three-time All-Ireland winner and Tyrone legend Ryan “Ricey” McMenamin was in a reminiscent mood when he joined Ciaran Cannon for a chat on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening.

As well as speaking about the latest on Tyrone’s All-Ireland chances and the current club-scene in Tyrone, McMenamin recalled memories of a 2011 Ulster SFC Semi-Final between Donegal and Tyrone and referred to it as “a changing of the guard”.

“Ricey” was deployed as a sweeper that day as Donegal ran out 2-06 to 0-09 winners with Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy among those causing the damage en-route to Jim McGuinness’ first Ulster title in charge of Tir Chonaill.

“Any time I meet Patrick he brings it up, I was trying to get under his skin. A young Michael Murphy was giving me a lot of grief that day, I got taken off and Murphy was waving me goodbye!”…

Top Stories

Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News

Fine Gael to kick off search for presidential candidate tomorrow

6 July 2025
02-06-25-DCSDC-New-Mayor-05_1
News, Audio

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane says he will use his platform to tackle violence against women and girls

6 July 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following stabbing in Derry

6 July 2025
515507245_1056075570038850_223647759242741525_n
News

Defective car seized in Buncrana also had no insurance, tax or NCT

6 July 2025
