Tyrone boss Donnelly describes Martin’s late winner: “It’s poetic justice!”

Tyrone Minor Manager Gerard Donnelly

Gerard Donnelly has led Tyrone to their first All-Ireland Minor Football title since 2010 after a stunning 1-16 to 1-15 victory over Kerry in Newbridge this afternoon.

Kerry led by a point heading into injury time only for Peter Colton to level matters as the clock ticked into the red.

Just when it seemed the sides wouldn’t be separated in the 60 minutes, Diarmuid Martin was the man who kicked the winner to send the Red Hand support into raptures and clinch the All-Ireland title.

Martin had replaced Joel Kerr in the side as Kerr’s professional contract with West Ham United kicked in on July 1st and stopped him from playing in today’s decider.

After the game, Tyrone boss Donnelly told Francis Martin the way it ended was “poetic justice”…

02-06-25-DCSDC-New-Mayor-05_1
News, Audio

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane says he will use his platform to tackle violence against women and girls

6 July 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following stabbing in Derry

6 July 2025
515507245_1056075570038850_223647759242741525_n
News

Defective car seized in Buncrana also had no insurance, tax or NCT

6 July 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

6 July 2025
Advertisement

