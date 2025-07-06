Tyrone boss Donnelly describes Martin’s late winner: “It’s poetic justice!”

Gerard Donnelly has led Tyrone to their first All-Ireland Minor Football title since 2010 after a stunning 1-16 to 1-15 victory over Kerry in Newbridge this afternoon.

Kerry led by a point heading into injury time only for Peter Colton to level matters as the clock ticked into the red.

Just when it seemed the sides wouldn’t be separated in the 60 minutes, Diarmuid Martin was the man who kicked the winner to send the Red Hand support into raptures and clinch the All-Ireland title.

Martin had replaced Joel Kerr in the side as Kerr’s professional contract with West Ham United kicked in on July 1st and stopped him from playing in today’s decider.

After the game, Tyrone boss Donnelly told Francis Martin the way it ended was “poetic justice”…