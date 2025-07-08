Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
3,000 new wastewater connections to be unlocked in Derry

The North’s Infrastructure Minister has announced funding that will unlock 3,000 new wastewater connections in Derry.

The North’s Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, has secured £11million in June Monitoring, which will go towards unlocking wastewater capacity across the North.

This means 3,000 properties in Derry will be connected to the sewage system, including 2000 new homes as part of the H2 project in the city over the next 2-3 years and another 1,000 in the Waterside area.

In addition, 100 new wastewater connections will be unlocked in Strabane, 30 in Sion Mills, and 500 in Dromore.

On a visit to Derry, Minister Liz Kimmins said she is determined to do all she can to unlock wastewater capacity across Northern Ireland.

