Big ties drawn in Donegal Club Championship

The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championship draws have certainly thrown up some interesting encounters in the opening rounds.

For the second year running, defending champions St Eunans will host Kilcar in Letterkenny in round one. The meeting of Glenswilly and neighbours Naomh Conaill along with the derby of Four Masters and St Nauls are other stand out ties on the opening weekend. The big sides all missed each other in round two with last years Intermediate champions Termon and Four Masters, two of the form teams in the league this year, being the pick off the bunch in the second games.

The Intermediate Championship has set up some huge derbies on weekend one with Malin hosting Buncrana and Naomh Mhuire going to NaRossa while All Ireland Junior finalists Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin play their first Intermediate game away to Bundoran.

Full Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Championship draws below.

Senior Championship draw and groups:

Round 1

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

Gweedore v Glenfin

Killybegs v Termon

Four Masters v St Nauls

St Eunans v Kilcar

St. Michael’s v MacCumhaills

Ardara v Aodh Rua

Downings v Dungloe

Round 2

Naomh Conaill v Ardara

Dungloe v Killybegs

Kilcar v Downings

Termon v Four Masters

Glenfin v St Michael’s

St Nauls v Gweedore

MacCumhaills v Glenswilly

Aodh Rua v St Eunans

Group A

Downings

Gweedore

St Eunans

Killybegs

Four Masters

St Michael’s

Ardara

Glenswilly

Group B

Naomh Conaill

Aodh Rua

Kilcar

Dungloe

Termon

St Nauls

MacCumhaills

Glenfin

Intermediate Championship Rd 1

Burt v Fanad

Bundoran v Naomh Padraig Muff

Malin v Buncrana

Naomh Columba v Milford

NaRossa v Naomh Muire

Red Hughs v Cloughaneely

Junior A Groups

Group A

Naomh Brid v Urris

Naomh Mhuire v Naomh Padraig Lifford

Robert Emmetts v Pettigo

Group B

Naomh Ultan v Carndonagh

Moville v Naomh Colmcille

Letterkenny Gaels bye

Junior B Group

Naomh Mhuire Convoy v Naomh Brid

Carndonagh – bye

Urris v Letterkenny Gaels

Senior C Championship Groups

Group A

Glenswilly v Glenfin

Gweedore v St. Eunans

Group B

MacCumhaills v Naomh Conaill

Killybegs v Termon