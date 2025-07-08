Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Big ties drawn in Donegal Club Championship

The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championship draws have certainly thrown up some interesting encounters in the opening rounds.

For the second year running, defending champions St Eunans will host Kilcar in Letterkenny in round one. The meeting of Glenswilly and neighbours Naomh Conaill along with the derby of Four Masters and St Nauls are other stand out ties on the opening weekend. The big sides all missed each other in round two with last years Intermediate champions Termon and Four Masters, two of the form teams in the league this year, being the pick off the bunch in the second games.

The Intermediate Championship has set up some huge derbies on weekend one with Malin hosting Buncrana and Naomh Mhuire going to NaRossa while All Ireland Junior finalists Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin play their first Intermediate game away to Bundoran.

Full Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Championship draws below.

Senior Championship draw and groups:

Round 1
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Gweedore v Glenfin
Killybegs v Termon
Four Masters v St Nauls
St Eunans v Kilcar
St. Michael’s v MacCumhaills
Ardara v Aodh Rua
Downings v Dungloe

Round 2
Naomh Conaill v Ardara
Dungloe v Killybegs
Kilcar v Downings
Termon v Four Masters
Glenfin v St Michael’s
St Nauls v Gweedore
MacCumhaills v Glenswilly
Aodh Rua v St Eunans

Group A
Downings
Gweedore
St Eunans
Killybegs
Four Masters
St Michael’s
Ardara
Glenswilly

Group B
Naomh Conaill
Aodh Rua
Kilcar
Dungloe
Termon
St Nauls
MacCumhaills
Glenfin

Intermediate Championship Rd 1

Burt v Fanad
Bundoran v Naomh Padraig Muff
Malin v Buncrana
Naomh Columba v Milford
NaRossa v Naomh Muire
Red Hughs v Cloughaneely

Junior A Groups

Group A
Naomh Brid v Urris
Naomh Mhuire v Naomh Padraig Lifford
Robert Emmetts v Pettigo

Group B
Naomh Ultan v Carndonagh
Moville v Naomh Colmcille
Letterkenny Gaels bye

Junior B Group
Naomh Mhuire Convoy v Naomh Brid
Carndonagh – bye
Urris v Letterkenny Gaels

Senior C Championship Groups

Group A
Glenswilly v Glenfin
Gweedore v St. Eunans

Group B
MacCumhaills v Naomh Conaill
Killybegs v Termon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 8th

8 July 2025
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE announces appointment of a permanent GP for Lettermacaward

8 July 2025
premium_photo-1661819541230-034d07819c9b
News, Audio

Local co-ordinators appointed to lead dedicated Deer Management Unit in Donegal

8 July 2025
INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

MD told Residents Associations could be liable for damage caused by falling trees

8 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 8th

8 July 2025
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

HSE announces appointment of a permanent GP for Lettermacaward

8 July 2025
premium_photo-1661819541230-034d07819c9b
News, Audio

Local co-ordinators appointed to lead dedicated Deer Management Unit in Donegal

8 July 2025
INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

MD told Residents Associations could be liable for damage caused by falling trees

8 July 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Chronic traffic congestion causing poor air quality in the Twin Towns’ – Cllr McGowan

8 July 2025
Man counting college savings fund, tuition fee or student loan with calculator. Education price and expenses concept. Money and papers on table. Calculating budget and planning finance.
News, Audio

Protest being held outside Leinster House against plans to revert student fees to €3,000

8 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube