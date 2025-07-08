Big ties drawn in Donegal Club Championship

The Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championship draws have certainly thrown up some interesting encounters in the opening rounds.
For the second year running, defending champions St Eunans will host Kilcar in Letterkenny in round one. The meeting of Glenswilly and neighbours Naomh Conaill along with the derby of Four Masters and St Nauls are other stand out ties on the opening weekend. The big sides all missed each other in round two with last years Intermediate champions Termon and Four Masters, two of the form teams in the league this year, being the pick off the bunch in the second games.
The Intermediate Championship has set up some huge derbies on weekend one with Malin hosting Buncrana and Naomh Mhuire going to NaRossa while All Ireland Junior finalists Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin play their first Intermediate game away to Bundoran.
Full Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Championship draws below.
Senior Championship draw and groups:
Round 1
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Gweedore v Glenfin
Killybegs v Termon
Four Masters v St Nauls
St Eunans v Kilcar
St. Michael’s v MacCumhaills
Ardara v Aodh Rua
Downings v Dungloe
Round 2
Naomh Conaill v Ardara
Dungloe v Killybegs
Kilcar v Downings
Termon v Four Masters
Glenfin v St Michael’s
St Nauls v Gweedore
MacCumhaills v Glenswilly
Aodh Rua v St Eunans
Group A
Downings
Gweedore
St Eunans
Killybegs
Four Masters
St Michael’s
Ardara
Glenswilly
Group B
Naomh Conaill
Aodh Rua
Kilcar
Dungloe
Termon
St Nauls
MacCumhaills
Glenfin
Intermediate Championship Rd 1
Burt v Fanad
Bundoran v Naomh Padraig Muff
Malin v Buncrana
Naomh Columba v Milford
NaRossa v Naomh Muire
Red Hughs v Cloughaneely
Junior A Groups
Group A
Naomh Brid v Urris
Naomh Mhuire v Naomh Padraig Lifford
Robert Emmetts v Pettigo
Group B
Naomh Ultan v Carndonagh
Moville v Naomh Colmcille
Letterkenny Gaels bye
Junior B Group
Naomh Mhuire Convoy v Naomh Brid
Carndonagh – bye
Urris v Letterkenny Gaels
Senior C Championship Groups
Group A
Glenswilly v Glenfin
Gweedore v St. Eunans
Group B
MacCumhaills v Naomh Conaill
Killybegs v Termon