Chronic traffic congestion is causing poor air quality in the Twin Towns.

That’s according to Cllr Patrick McGowan, who says that HGVs heading to Donegal Town, Buncrana and Letterkenny all pass through Ballybofey.

He says it is having a negative impact on respiratory health as a result.

Cllr McGowan says this must be highlighted in a bid to expedite the Twin Town by pass: