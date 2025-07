Gardai are appealing for information about a criminal damage incident Bunagee Pier, Culdaff.

Between Midnight and 6am on Thursday last, July 3rd, a boat was boarded at the pier and the diesel tank was smashed.

Safety gear from the boat was thrown overboard, but it was later recovered.

If anyone can assist with relevant information, they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.