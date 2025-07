Gardaí are appealing for information as an investigation into the crash that claimed the lives of Natalie McLaughlin and her six year old daughter Ella gets underway.

The car that Natalie was driving collided with a van on the R240 in Carrowmore.

Rhea Rose, Natalie’s infant daughter and her partner Tyrone, aged in his 30’s, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Garda Niall Maguire made this appeal on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show: