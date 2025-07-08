Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seeking out hit and run driver in Muff collision


Gardaí are investigating a hit and run that happened in Muff on Tuesday, the 24th of June.

A white Audi and a blue Volvo Jeep collided on the R239 at Sappagh at approximately 7.38 pm.

Both vehicles, were travelling towards Muff.

The driver of the Volvo, with Northern registration plates, left the area immediately in the direction of Burnfoot.

An ambulance was contacted for the driver of the Audi, and they were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or those who travelled along that stretch of road between 7.15 pm and 8 pm on that date with a dash-cam to get in touch.

