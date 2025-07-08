Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardai warn of danger of quads after criminal damage incident in Carndonagh

Gardai have issued a warning about the danger of quads after a criminal damage incident involving the use of quads on Wednesday last in Carndonagh.

Five youths on quads were captured on CCTV driving in a dangerous manner around the green area at the Public Services Centre at around 10.30 that night, causing extensive damage to the green.

Garda Niall Maguire says this is just one of a number of similar type incidents that have occurred in recent times in the Carndonagh area, and raises very serious concerns………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on Nursing Homes in Ballyshannon and Milford

8 July 2025
Hospital Beds
News

44 patients without beds at LUH this morning

8 July 2025
garda
News

Tractor stolen from yard in Burnfoot over weekend

8 July 2025
broken window smashed
News

Investigation launched into burglary at closed-down licensed premises in Muff

8 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on Nursing Homes in Ballyshannon and Milford

8 July 2025
Hospital Beds
News

44 patients without beds at LUH this morning

8 July 2025
garda
News

Tractor stolen from yard in Burnfoot over weekend

8 July 2025
broken window smashed
News

Investigation launched into burglary at closed-down licensed premises in Muff

8 July 2025
burglary
News

Cash stolen from Rossnowlagh business

8 July 2025
twenty pounds
News

Counterfeit £20 notes in circulation in Buncrana

8 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube