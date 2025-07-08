Gardai warn of danger of quads after criminal damage incident in Carndonagh

Gardai have issued a warning about the danger of quads after a criminal damage incident involving the use of quads on Wednesday last in Carndonagh.

Five youths on quads were captured on CCTV driving in a dangerous manner around the green area at the Public Services Centre at around 10.30 that night, causing extensive damage to the green.

Garda Niall Maguire says this is just one of a number of similar type incidents that have occurred in recent times in the Carndonagh area, and raises very serious concerns………..