HIQA publishes reports on Nursing Homes in Ballyshannon and Milford

HIQA has published reports today following inspections at two Donegal nursing homes in February.

No non-compliances were identified at Aras Ui Dhomhnaill in Milford, which had 46 residents at the time.

Two non-compliances were noted at Ballyshannon Community Hospital, with 52 residents, one in the area of Governance and Management, the other in the area of protection.

The HSE says all staff have received up to date Safeguarding training, and protocols for the distribution and monitoring of medication have been revised and changed.

HSE statement in full –

Ballyshannon Community Hospital welcomes publication of HIQA compliance report

8th July 2025

HSE West and North West and Ballyshannon Community Hospital welcome the publication by Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) of its report following an inspection at the hospital.

Ballyshannon Community Hospital is located just outside Ballyshannon town and is close to local amenities. The centre is registered for 60 beds and is designed over four floors and consists of five units.

A HIQA Inspection was carried out on February 21st, 2025, and the report was published on the HIQA website on July 8th 2025. Fourteen regulations were inspected. Ten were compliant, two substantially compliant and two were non-compliant.

Welcoming the report Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons, HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “We welcome HIQA’s findings and recognise the important role of the Regulator in assessing and promoting safety and quality in the healthcare services. A number of actions are now underway to address areas of improvement identified in the report.”

“We will continue to work with HIQA to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in all designated Older Persons residential services.”

Overall, the inspector observed that there was a warm and friendly atmosphere in the centre. Feedback from various residents reflected a positive nature of feedback regarding the services provided in this designated centre.

Some residents’ comments were that “I am happy with the nursing care” and “the service here is excellent and it’s like a five-star hotel.”

Staff interaction with residents on the day of the inspection was found to be respectful. Staff were found to be communicating well with residents in a warm and friendly manner. Some residents also expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated staff team, highlighting how the team worked collectively to facilitate a visit.

A schedule of activities was displayed on notice boards around the centre to ensure residents were fully informed of what was on offer each day and to enhance their participation and overall experience within this centre.

The inspector said that the provider had management systems in place to ensure that the residents were supported in meeting their needs and were involved in the organisation of the centre. However, the provider’s governance and management oversight of medication management, staff training and safeguarding processes required additional improvement actions.

All staff have received up to date Safeguarding training and all managers and staff are aware of their obligations to report any safeguarding concerns within the required timelines in line with the HSE Incidents Management Processes. The management team work closely with the safeguarding team re any safeguarding or potential safeguarding incidents. The Provider and the Person in Charge have reviewed the oversite systems that are in place to ensure that all incidents of safeguarding are managed appropriately and within the required time frame. All recommendations and issues of concern are discussed at the management team and action plans are developed and implemented ensuring that residents are safeguarded from abuse.

The management team have reviewed the medication/Drug Kardex system as to ensure that all medication products dispensed and administered to each resident is administered in accordance with the directions of their GP, and in accordance with the advice received by the pharmacist regarding its appropriate use and safe form of administration. Monthly auditing of the medication/drug Kardex has commenced and the findings of these audits are discussed at the weekly management team meeting. Any actions are addressed are implemented with time bound timelines.