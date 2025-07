The HSE has announced the appointment of a permanent GP for Lettermacaward.

Dr Shahzad Ahmad will take up the position on Tuesday July 15th.

Dr Ahmad will be based in the recently refurbished Health Centre in Lettermacaward.

The HSE says they would like to assure patients in Lettermacaward that there will be no changes to the current service arrangements in place for them and have thanked Dr Charles McManus for all of his support for the patients for the past number of months.