Investigation launched into burglary at closed-down licensed premises in Muff

Several items were stolen from a closed-down licensed premises at Sappagh, Muff, yesterday during daylight hours.

A window and a door to the rear of the property were broken to gain entry.

A Rockwell sander, a silver and orange Rockwell floor buffer, and an aluminium outdoor patio set consisting of a 3-seater couch and 2 single chairs were taken.

Gardaí are hoping to hear from anyone who observed suspicious activity or people in that area between those times to come forward.

They’re also asking people who travelled along the R239 Muff to Burnfoot Road between those hours with a dash-cam, to make the footage available.

Gardaí are also requesting that those who come across similar items for sale on a second-hand basis to make a report, as it could assist investigations.