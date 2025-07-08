Local co-ordinators appointed to lead dedicated Deer Management Unit in Donegal

FRS Co-Op has appointed local coordinators to lead dedicated Deer Management Units in areas of the country that are well-known as hotspots for wild deer, including in Donegal.

Two dedicated DMUs, known as N1 for Leitrim and N2 for Donegal, have been established as part of FRS Co-Op’s contract to establish a total of 15 deer management units.

The local coordinators will engage with farmers and landowners in the area to identify issues relating to deer that currently exist and to help facilitate deer management by engaging with local hunters.

Michael Keegan, manager of FRS Co-Op’s deer management programme says the aim is to bring the wild deer population down to a sustainable level: