Project Manager needed to drive Malin Head Visitor Management Plan forward – Farren

A North Inishowen Councillor says the lack of progress on a Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head is very concerning, particularly as official figures suggest the number of tourists coming to the area is falling.

Cllr Ali Farren, who’s been a community development worker in the area for many years says while projections suggest that Malin Head will see around 100,000 visitors, he believes the previous figure of over 120,000 is more realistic.

Cllr Farren says there have been plans on the table and funding packages agreed for several years, and he believes what’s needed now is a central figure to drive the process forward…….

