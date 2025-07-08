Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Protest being held outside Leinster House against plans to revert student fees to €3,000

A protest will be held this evening outside Leinster House against the Government’s decision not to reduce college fees for 2025/26.

In a statement, student union Aontas na Mac Leinn in Eirinn said “students won’t foot the bill”, after Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said that “as things stand” third-level students will have to pay an extra €1,000 in fees this year compared to last year, which would see the contribution return to a figure of €3,000.

They say they are calling for a reversal of the decision and want the Government to develop and implement a roadmap for the reduction and abolishment of fees for third level students.

Vice President for Welfare at AMLÉ Emma Monahan says students are fed up of “broken Government promises”:

