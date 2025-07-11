McGonigle back in squad as Donegal and Meath name teams for semi final

Caolan McGonigle is back in the Donegal panel for Sunday’s All Ireland semi final against Meath at Croke Park.

The Buncrana man is fit again having missed the last four games through injury.

Jim McGuinness has named the first 15 as the same starting line up as the quarter final win over Monaghan.

The game throws in at 4pm on Sunday and it will be live on Highland in association with Highland Motors.

Meath meanwhile have also named an unchanged 15 from the side that lined out against Galway in the quarter-final.

Full match squads below: