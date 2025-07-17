Jim McGuinness aware of the threat Kerry and Clifford possess ahead of All-Ireland Final

Jim McGuinness is well aware of the attacking threat Kerry possess ahead of next Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park.

Seanie O’Shea, Paudie Clifford and David Clifford have all been in flying form for The Kingdom in recent games, with the latter racking up a tally of 1-09 in last Saturday’s semi-final against Tyrone.

The Donegal boss spoke about the challenge Kerry will bring at a press event in Convoy last night and said David Clifford might be the best player in the history of the sport…