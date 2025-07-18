Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised after emergency crews delayed in reaching call out due to large number parking on pier

 

 

An aerial view of Arranmore and Rutland Islands (John Rafferty 0868320007)

A local Councillor has called for an emergency meeting over concerns that emergency crews on Arranmore Island could be delayed due to a large number of people parking on the main ferry pier.

Earlier this week, Arranmore Emergency First Responders crew were called to assist in a time-critical medical emergency involving 118 and doctors.

However, the crew had difficulty reaching the patient due to the large number of cars parked on the pier.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says something needs to be done or lives could be put at risk:

