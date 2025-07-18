Cope welcomes confirmation that NAERSA will be headquartered in Letterkenny

It’s been confirmed that Letterkenny will be the headquarters of the new National Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority, with the administration staff to be based at the Department of Social Welfare offices on Oliver Plunkett Road.

It had previously been confirmed that Tata Consultancy Services, TCS, which is based at the former Pramerica plant on Business Park Road, will manage the scheme, delivering services such as account management, contributions processing, and participant communication.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher TD said Letterkenny will not only benefit from quality public sector jobs, it will also play a leading role in delivering one of the most significant social reforms in a generation………………