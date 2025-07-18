Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Debut goal for Mpongo: “I want to thank the fans for having my back”

Harps new signing Hans Mpongo

Less than 12 hours after signing for the club, Hans Mpongo has his first goal for Finn Harps as he netted in the 3-0 win at home to UCD in the FAI Cup this evening.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though – Mpongo missed from the spot to put Harps 1-0 up on 50 minutes but just two minutes later he had the ball in the net.

After the game, Mpongo said the goal was for the fans for having his back following the penalty miss.

Here’s the new signing speaking to Diarmuid Doherty…

 

Diarmuid also caught up with Harps boss Kevin McHugh at full time in Finn Park…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 18th

18 July 2025
Kneecap 1
News

Kneecap say British Police have called off investigation into Glastonbury set

18 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2025
martinharleyntn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in cocaine use is very concerning – Harley

18 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday July 18th

18 July 2025
Kneecap 1
News

Kneecap say British Police have called off investigation into Glastonbury set

18 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2025
martinharleyntn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in cocaine use is very concerning – Harley

18 July 2025
autoenrol 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cope welcomes confirmation that NAERSA will be headquartered in Letterkenny

18 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-18 111134
News, Top Stories

Donegal still has the highest number of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

18 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube