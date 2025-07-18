Debut goal for Mpongo: “I want to thank the fans for having my back”

Less than 12 hours after signing for the club, Hans Mpongo has his first goal for Finn Harps as he netted in the 3-0 win at home to UCD in the FAI Cup this evening.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows though – Mpongo missed from the spot to put Harps 1-0 up on 50 minutes but just two minutes later he had the ball in the net.

After the game, Mpongo said the goal was for the fans for having his back following the penalty miss.

Here’s the new signing speaking to Diarmuid Doherty…

Diarmuid also caught up with Harps boss Kevin McHugh at full time in Finn Park…