Derry City snap up defender who featured 45 times for English Championship side

Derry City have confirmed the signing of 25 year old defender Brandon Fleming, following his release from Hull City.

The Hull native spent last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers and Forest Green Rovers making over 30 appearances between the two clubs.

Fleming featured 45 times for his parent club Hull City, including a lengthy spell in the first team in the 2021/22 season helping his side achieve Championship survival.

City boss Tiernan Lynch commented: “He’s definitely one that’s going to come in here with plenty of experience.”