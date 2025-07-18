Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry City snap up defender who featured 45 times for English Championship side

Derry City have confirmed the signing of 25 year old defender Brandon Fleming, following his release from Hull City.

The Hull native spent last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers and Forest Green Rovers making over 30 appearances between the two clubs.

Fleming featured 45 times for his parent club Hull City, including a lengthy spell in the first team in the 2021/22 season helping his side achieve Championship survival.

City boss Tiernan Lynch commented: “He’s definitely one that’s going to come in here with plenty of experience.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

westminister hi-res
News, Audio

NI Affairs Committee at Westminister discusses need to tackle gender based violence

18 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Letterkenny and Ranafast

18 July 2025
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dublin hotel prices under the microscope in discussion between Doherty and Harris

18 July 2025
Golf
News

Plans unveiled for new championship links course in County Derry

18 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

westminister hi-res
News, Audio

NI Affairs Committee at Westminister discusses need to tackle gender based violence

18 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water mains in Letterkenny and Ranafast

18 July 2025
hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dublin hotel prices under the microscope in discussion between Doherty and Harris

18 July 2025
Golf
News

Plans unveiled for new championship links course in County Derry

18 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

HAP rentals harder to get in rural areas – Simon Communities

18 July 2025
st patricks killygordon
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Damien O’Brien taking place today in Killygordon

18 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube