Dessie McNamara reflects on Donegal U16 Girls All-Ireland success

Donegal U16 girls are All-Ireland C Champions

Donegal’s U16 Girls team were crowned All-Ireland C Champions after a 6-22 to 4-05 victory over Leitrim on Tuesday evening.

The side, who are managed by Dessie McNamara and Paul Gillespie, found themselves behind early in the game but managed to dig deep and eventually run out comfortable winners.

McNamara, one half of the management duo, spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme and said there are some fantastic footballers in the side but that they had to dig deep after getting off to a slow start…

 

