Dutch forward Mpongo signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Dutch Forward Hans Mpongo.

The former Brentford B, NAC Breda and Rijnvogels attacker comes into the squad ahead of tonight’s FAI Senior Cup clash with UCD.

After a spell in Slovenia with Tabor Sezana he most recently lined out for Dutch side Rijnvogels, scoring 9 goals and making 3 assists in 22 appearances.