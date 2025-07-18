Dutch forward Mpongo signs for Finn Harps

The 22 year-old is available for selection ahead of tonight’s FAI Cup clash with UCD.
Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re delighted to welcome Hans to the club. Between outgoings and injuries we’ve been a bit light up front so it has been a priority for me and the coaching staff to bring in some extra firepower.
Hans has a good eye for goal and is versatile in his play which should give us a lift going forward. As with any signing arriving midseason it can take some time to get into the swing of things but he is eager to get going and show the fans what he can do.”