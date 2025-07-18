Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dutch forward Mpongo signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Dutch Forward Hans Mpongo.
The former Brentford B, NAC Breda and Rijnvogels attacker comes into the squad ahead of tonight’s FAI Senior Cup clash with UCD.
After a spell in Slovenia with Tabor Sezana he most recently lined out for Dutch side Rijnvogels, scoring 9 goals and making 3 assists in 22 appearances. 

The 22 year-old is available for selection ahead of tonight’s FAI Cup clash with UCD.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “We’re delighted to welcome Hans to the club. Between outgoings and injuries we’ve been a bit light up front so it has been a priority for me and the coaching staff to bring in some extra firepower.

Hans has a good eye for goal and is versatile in his play which should give us a lift going forward. As with any signing arriving midseason it can take some time to get into the swing of things but he is eager to get going and show the fans what he can do.”

