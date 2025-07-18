Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Hat-trick hero Boyce the key for Derry to progress in FAI Senior Cup

First Division Treaty United held firm for an hour but ultimately fell to a 5-1 defeat to Premier Division Derry City in the FAI Senior Cup at Market’s Field this evening.

It was a stalemate for 60 minutes until substitute Liam Boyce hit the net for the visitors after only being on the pitch for a few minutes.

Two goals in two minutes then sunk the Limerick outfit as Alex Bannon netted on 73 minutes before Boyce added his second on 75.

Treaty did pull one back but the in-form Candy Stripes striker then completed his hat-trick as he dispatched a penalty on 85 minutes.

The scoring wasn’t finished yet, however, as Danny Mullen made it 5-1 two minutes later.

Derry’s next outing is a home fixture against Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division next Friday.

 

 

