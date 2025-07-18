Kneecap say British Police have called off investigation into Glastonbury set

Kneecap say British Police have called off an investigation into their Glastonbury set.

Criminal investigations were launched into performances from the Belfast rap group and a second act, Bob Vylan, after crowds engaged in pro-Palestine chants.

Kneecap have posted a screenshot of an email, appearing to have come from police, which says there will be no further action, after a review of evidence from their set.

The band is criticising the decision to send the update privately, with no public apology for the “media damage” and “misleading headlines” caused by the publicly announced investigation.