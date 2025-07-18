Mpongo scores on debut as Harps dump UCD out of FAI Senior Cup

Finn Harps have progressed to the third round of the FAI Senior Cup after a 3-0 win over UCD at Finn Park this evening.

Gradi Lomboto had the home side 1-0 up at the break and it was new signing Hans Mpongo who doubled the lead early in the second half.

Captain Tony McNamee then added a third just after the hour-mark to make it a comfortable last half-hour for Harps.

It’s an impressive result for the Ballybofey side as they had been beaten 3-1 by the same opponents in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last week.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…