14/1 double for Browne-McMonagle at Down Royal

The JP O’Brien & Dylan Browne-McMonagle partnership has once again yielded success in the world of horse-racing.

Last night at Down Royal, Browne-McMonagle was on board “Summer Is Tomorrow” for trainer O’Brien in the 6:17pm Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden and rode to victory at 4/1.

Then, in the 8:30pm handicap, the pair were back in the winners circle again as the Letterkenny jockey was on “Bear Creek” who came in at 15/8.

A double on both horses would have earned odds of 14/1.

Oisin Orr was also on a winner yesterday evening in Haydock.

Orr was on “Sharon Curly” for trainer Richard Fahey in the Old Boston Fillies’ Handicap at 5:35pm.

That horse went to post at 100/30.

