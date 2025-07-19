19-year-old charged to court in Derry with multiple motoring offences

Police in Derry have charged a 19-year-old to court with a number of motoring offences, following his arrest yesterday.
He is due to appear in Derry Magistrate’s Court on August 13th.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
