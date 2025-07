A Ballybofey councillor has urged Donegal County Council to place a crash barrier at a steep drop in Mullindrait.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar MD Cllr Martin Harley says the 12 – 15ft drop on the walkway is unsafe for those walking on the path and farmers.

Cllr Harley says, at the very least, a fence is needed: