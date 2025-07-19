Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council announce plan for Heritage-Led Regeneration and Action Plan for Raphoe Town Centre

Donegal County Council has announced the commencement of a process to prepare a Heritage-Led Regeneration and Action Plan for Raphoe Town Centre.

A consultation event will take place this Thursday.

The Strategy and Action Plan has been announced in conjunction with Paul Doherty Architects and Cala Architects and will be prepared in line with the new National Policy ‘Town Centre First – A Policy Approach for Irish Towns’.

It will focus on regeneration and renewal, with an emphasis on heritage and conservation, aiming to strengthen the role, image, vibrancy, vitality, and resilience of Raphoe Town Centre.

The process will commence with a first stage of Public Consultation to inform the preparation of the Draft Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan.

This will include a streetside Consultation Event that will take place on Thursday, July 24th at the Diamond, Raphoe, from 2.00pm until 7.00pm.

The public consultation period will close on Friday, August 8th at 4pm.

Donegal County Council says everyone’s participation is essential and can do so by:

  • Attending the streetside event and providing feedback
  • Scanning the attached QR code and participating in the Town Regeneration Survey
  • E-mail regeneration@donegalcoco.ie with your comments
  • Write to the Regeneration & Development Team, Donegal County Council, Old Army Barracks, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 PN3H.

