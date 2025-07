The Irish Road Hauliers Association has welcomed the reopening of the Holyhead route following 7 months of disruptions due to storm damage.

The group has, however, expressed apprehension with the new timing of the of routes, meaning crossings could be affected.

Both berths at the Welsh port are now fully operational, following an announcement yesterday.

But spokesperson with the IRHA Eugene Drennan says promises made to them have been broken: