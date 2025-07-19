Police appealing for witnesses to fire at Derry premises

Police are appealing for information following reports of a fire at a residential premises in Derry this morning.

A report was received at 5.15am of a flat on fire in the Clon Elagh area.

Damage was caused to the inside and outside of the flat.

Minor damage was also caused to a second flat.

No one was present in either property at the time of the blaze.

This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101.