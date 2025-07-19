Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police appealing for witnesses to fire at Derry premises

Police are appealing for information following reports of a fire at a residential premises in Derry this morning.

A report was received at 5.15am of a flat on fire in the Clon Elagh area.

Damage was caused to the inside and outside of the flat.

Minor damage was also caused to a second flat.

No one was present in either property at the time of the blaze.

This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101.

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to fire at Derry premises

19 July 2025
holyhead
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Road Hauliers Association welcomes reopening of Holyhead port

19 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-18 175729
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for crash barrier to be installed at steep drop in Mullindrait

19 July 2025
derrycourthouse
News

19-year-old charged to court in Derry with multiple motoring offences

19 July 2025
Advertisement

