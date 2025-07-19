Watch: All-Ireland Final Preview with Peadar Mogan

The role of the corner-back has changed drastically in gaelic football over the past number of years and Donegal’s Peadar Mogan is the epitome of the modern-day attacking defender.

Defensively, the St. Naul’s clubman has the tenacity, skill and scavenger-like hunger to create turnovers much like some of the quintessential backs of the past.

Going forward, however, Mogan shows pace, poise, penetration and panache that has rarely been seen before from someone who lines out at number four.

The school teacher’s defensive prowess combined with his lung-bursting adventures going forward earned him an All-Star in 2024 and he has continued that form into 2025.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to Mogan in the lead up to next Sunday’s All-Ireland Final clash with Kerry…