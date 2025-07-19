Watch: All-Ireland Final Preview with Ryan McHugh

No Donegal player will be hungrier for an All-Ireland winners medal than Ryan McHugh.

The Kilcar clubman joined the county ranks in 2013 when Jim McGuinness’ side were the reigning, defending All-Ireland Champions from 2012.

Since then, McHugh has gone on to win three Ulster titles and two All-Stars, securing his status as one of the most pivotal and well-respected players for Donegal over the past twelve years.

His father Martin was an All-Ireland winner in 1992 alongside his uncle James, while brother Mark was key to the 2012 success.

Ryan’s journey to becoming an All-Ireland winner fell short in the 2014 decider against Kerry and Donegal football has, perhaps surprisingly, not reached the same heights since.

Next Sunday provides a second bite of the cherry for him to join his brother, father and uncle in the much sought-after and elusive realm of Donegal All-Ireland winners.

McHugh spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly in the lead up to the game…