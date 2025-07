The Donegal LGFA League Finals took place over the course of this morning and afternoon.

In the Division 1 decider, Glenfin pipped old rivals Termon to claim league glory by a single point.

The game was poised at 1-03 apiece at the break and it was Glenfin who edged the second period to win 2-07 to 2-06 in Ballyshannon.

In Division 2, Naomh Mhuire were comfortable 4-18 to 2-10 winners over Naomh Columba in Ardara.

In the Division 3 final, Kilcar defeated Red Hughs 2-10 to 1-10 in Donegal Town.