Driver arrested and van seized in Buncrana

A driver has been charged with a number of motoring offences in Bridgend.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit had been conducting a checkpoint in the area early this morning, when a van approached and then failed to stop.
It was driven dangerously for a distance, when a stinger device was successfully deployed and the van was brought to a halt.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and it was later established that the driver had no driving licence or insurance.
They were charged with a number of offences and the van was seized.
The passenger was arrested on foot of a bench warrant.