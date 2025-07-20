Driver arrested and van seized in Buncrana

A driver has been charged with a number of motoring offences in Bridgend.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit had been conducting a checkpoint in the area early this morning, when a van approached and then failed to stop.

It was driven dangerously for a distance, when a stinger device was successfully deployed and the van was brought to a halt.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and it was later established that the driver had no driving licence or insurance.

They were charged with a number of offences and the van was seized.

The passenger was arrested on foot of a bench warrant.