Fire at former Foyle College being treated as suspected “deliberate ignition”

Photo: Luke O’Reilly

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an overnight fire in Derry.

They received a report at approximately 9.20pm yesterday evening that a building in the Duncreggan Road area of the city had been set alight.

Officers attended the scene to assist with road closures in the area, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who tackled the blaze.

The area has now fully reopened to road users, and enquiries are continuing today to determine exactly what happened.

No injuries were reported; however, extensive damage was caused, and the fire is being treated as a suspected deliberate ignition.

Anyone who has information regarding what happened is asked to contact police on 101

